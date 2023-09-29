Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Governor Sanwo-Olu Calls for Cleanup Along Lagos Red Line Corridor as Project Nears Conclusion

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emphasized the importance of completing and ensuring safety measures for the nearing completion Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project. He highlighted the need to address illegal activities along the rail corridor before opening it to the public during an inspection of the project on September 27, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Joined by Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and members of the State cabinet, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed satisfaction with the progress made on the Red Line infrastructure. He acknowledged the outstanding work by contractors but stressed the importance of cleaning up illegal activities and finalizing pedestrian bridges along the route.

The Governor stated, “We are on track to finish the project by the end of this year and will enforce the removal of intruders from the rail corridor. Our priority is the safety of our citizens, and everything must be in place before the launch.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also mentioned plans to open completed flyovers along the Red Line corridor to ease vehicular movement, with the Yaba Bridge set to open in October. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering improved transportation infrastructure to the people of Lagos.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Burkina Faso Holds Four Officers in Custody Following Foiled Coup
Next article
Governor Otti Launches 3.5km Six-Lane Road Project in Abia state
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Asian Stocks Rebound Slightly from 10-Month Low, Rate Concerns Persist”

News Wire -
Asian stocks have made a modest recovery from their...

Kaduna Tribunal Dismisses Ashiru’s Petition, Confirms Uba’s Election Victory

Samuel Onyekwe -
The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, seated in...

Governor Sani Calls for Patience Amid Fuel Subsidy Removal

Saraki Mohammed -
In the midst of the turmoil resulting from the...

Tribunal Rejects APC’s Challenge to Akwa Ibom Governor’s Election

Saraki Mohammed -
In a recent development, the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Asian Stocks Rebound Slightly from 10-Month Low, Rate Concerns Persist”

Financial Markets 0
Asian stocks have made a modest recovery from their...

Kaduna Tribunal Dismisses Ashiru’s Petition, Confirms Uba’s Election Victory

Election Tribunal Court 0
The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, seated in...

Governor Sani Calls for Patience Amid Fuel Subsidy Removal

Political parties 0
In the midst of the turmoil resulting from the...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights