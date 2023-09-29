Governor Sanwo-Olu Calls for Cleanup Along Lagos Red Line Corridor as Project Nears Conclusion

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emphasized the importance of completing and ensuring safety measures for the nearing completion Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project. He highlighted the need to address illegal activities along the rail corridor before opening it to the public during an inspection of the project on September 27, 2023.

Joined by Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and members of the State cabinet, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed satisfaction with the progress made on the Red Line infrastructure. He acknowledged the outstanding work by contractors but stressed the importance of cleaning up illegal activities and finalizing pedestrian bridges along the route.

The Governor stated, “We are on track to finish the project by the end of this year and will enforce the removal of intruders from the rail corridor. Our priority is the safety of our citizens, and everything must be in place before the launch.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also mentioned plans to open completed flyovers along the Red Line corridor to ease vehicular movement, with the Yaba Bridge set to open in October. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering improved transportation infrastructure to the people of Lagos.