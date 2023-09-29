Governor Sani Calls for Patience Amid Fuel Subsidy Removal

In the midst of the turmoil resulting from the fuel subsidy removal, Governor Uba Sani has appealed to Nigerians for patience in dealing with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Governor Sani made this plea during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday. He emphasized that both the President and the governors are implementing preventive measures and strategies to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

Acknowledging the existence of a fuel subsidy, Governor Sani pointed out the rampant corruption associated with it, asserting that it has never propelled Nigeria forward. In the fight against corruption, he emphasized the need to anticipate that corruption would resist change.

He urged the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other trade union leaders to allow President Asiwaju some time, emphasizing that the President and the governors have constructive plans for the nation. He emphasized the importance of approaching these issues cautiously to avoid unfulfilled promises.

Governor Sani highlighted the active involvement of the NLC, TUC, and all labor unions in government actions and their awareness of the nation’s challenges.

Furthermore, he emphasized the inclusivity of President Asiwaju’s approach, aimed at addressing the broader perspective of the issue. Governor Sani expressed his confidence in the President’s strategy.

Governor Sani also stressed the importance of including the most marginalized segments of society in labor agreement decision-making. He emphasized the need to consider vulnerable and underserved populations, including market women, farmers, and people with disabilities, who constitute a significant portion of the population and are affected by fuel subsidy changes.

In conclusion, the National Economic Council (NEC) had earlier urged the NLC and TUC to postpone their planned industrial action.