Governor Otti Launches 3.5km Six-Lane Road Project in Abia state

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, officially initiated the construction of the 3.5-kilometer six-lane Okpara Square-Ossah Express Tower Road, with plans to extend it further into the Onuimo axis in Imo State. During the ceremony held on Wednesday, Governor Otti assured that the road project would include essential features such as a standard drainage system and solar-powered street lights.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Otti explained that expanding the road to six lanes aimed to unlock Umuahia’s economic potential, the state capital, and create more economic opportunities for the city. He revealed that compensation payments to owners of the 130 structures earmarked for demolition had already begun, with all necessary funds secured. He urged those awaiting compensation to be patient, as delays might be attributed to their financial institutions.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the demolition, Governor Otti emphasized that he delayed the flag-off to ensure compensation reached affected property owners. He expressed confidence in the construction company, Craneburg, as a reputable firm capable of delivering a high-quality road network with a standard drainage system and solar-powered street lighting.

Furthermore, Governor Otti announced similar plans for the Imo River-Umuikaa-Obikabia-Umuene-Ukaegbu road, extending to Aba and connecting to the Ikot Ekpene road, providing an alternative route to Akwa Ibom State to alleviate congestion in Aba, the commercial hub.

The Commissioner for Works, Engr. Dom Otumchere Oti, highlighted that the six-lane road project would include drainage, sidewalks, and a robust stone base, ensuring its durability. He also expressed gratitude to the area’s residents for their cooperation in this transformative endeavor.