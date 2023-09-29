Menu
Political parties

“Governor Obaseki Extends Forgiveness to Deputy, Embraces Reconciliation”

By: The Editor

Date:

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has graciously accepted the apology tendered by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, acknowledging that making mistakes is part of being human, and forgiveness is a noble virtue.

The rift between the two leaders had centered on Shaibu’s aspirations to govern the oil-rich state. In a heartfelt plea last week, the deputy governor sought reconciliation with his superior, expressing his willingness to mend fences and work together for the betterment of the state.

In a recent statement personally endorsed by Governor Obaseki, he characterized the petitions initiated by his deputy to prevent impeachment proceedings as needless provocations. He affirmed his belief in the sincerity of Shaibu’s public apology and hoped for genuine efforts from him to enhance his conflict resolution abilities.

Governor Obaseki emphasized his commitment to forgiving, stating, “To err is human, to forgive is divine.” He encouraged the deputy governor to ensure that his associates also follow this path of reconciliation and unity.

The governor expressed the collective hope of his government and the people of Edo State that such disputes would cease, enabling the administration to successfully conclude its tenure and deliver democratic benefits to the citizens during the remaining twelve months.

