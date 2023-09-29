Menu
Politics & Govt News

Ganduje sets up committee as impeachment crisis rocks Ondo govt

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 29,2023.

Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, on Thursday in Abuja, set up a nine-man committee to intervene in the impeachment crisis rocking the Ondo State Government.

Mr Edwin Olofu, Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, announced this in a statement.

He said the committee, under the leadership of Aminu Masari, a former governor of Katsina State, would also seek the peaceful reconciliation of all parties involved.

The national secretariat of the party is really concerned about the unfortunate political situation in Ondo State, which, if not quickly averted, may lead to further disaffection among party faithful.

“Therefore, in order to avert the misunderstanding, and after critical observation of the situation, the national secretariat has decided to wade in.

“With a view to foster a better understanding that may likely lead to amicable resolution,” Ganduje said.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

