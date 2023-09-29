Menu
Femi Adesina Denies Saying Buhari Regretted Some Decisions Made As President

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 29,2023.

Ex-aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, on Thursday corrected that he never said his principal regretted some of the decisions he took while in office

Information Nigeria had reported that Adesina at a programme organised by the association of veteran journalists in Osun State, said Buhari felt there were some things he could have done better.

“There is no living human being that will not regret certain things. It is one of the questions I asked the president.

“Before we left office, I sat with him for about two hours and I asked him every question under the sun; there was no question I didn’t ask him. There were things he felt could have been done better,” Adesina had said.

However, in a post via X, Adesina said his statement was misconstrued.

He said the term “regret” could only have been imagined by “contortionist.”

“Buhari regretted some of his actions as President—Adesina, say some reports. My words: ‘There’s no human being that will not regret certain things…There were things he (Buhari) felt could have been done better.’ Regret? Only in the minds of contortionists,” he tweeted.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

