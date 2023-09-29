Fact-CHECK REPORT: Nigerian Soldiers, Not Zamfara Footballers, Seen with AK-47 Rifles in Viral Video

A widely circulated video on WhatsApp, Facebook, and social media platforms depicted young men in football jerseys holding AK-47 rifles, with claims that they were Zamfara football club players heading to a match armed with guns.

However, correspondents investigation reveals that the individuals in the video were not football players or civilians from Zamfara, but Nigerian soldiers participating in a peacekeeping operation during an inter-contingent football match in The Gambia.

The video was accompanied by a text stating, “These are Players of a football club in Zamfara State going for a football match in a neighborhood town. Everybody is carrying an AK-47 rifle. Will they use the rifles as football whistles? Insecurity has taken complex dimensions in Nigeria with no probable solution from the Government. Things have totally gone sour.”

This sparked outrage and condemnation on social media, including from separatist and religious figures. However, PRNigeria’s fact-checking revealed crucial details:

1. **Military Camouflage and Khaki**: A closer examination of the video showed an individual in a yellow and green jersey (bearing number “87”) holding what appeared to be Nigerian Military Camouflage (Khaki) in his left arm and an AK-47 rifle on his right shoulder. Another person, not in jersey but dressed in military attire with “Nigerian Army” written on the shirt, also carried an AK-47. One of the rifles bore the numbering “ESDS 23,” which aligns with international military weapon serialization protocols.

2. **Weapon Serialization**: Weapon serialization is a global practice, involving assigning unique serial numbers to firearms for accountability, maintenance, inventory management, and security purposes. Specific procedures may vary among military organizations and countries.

3. **Jersey Identification**: Zooming in on the jersey revealed the text “144……F.C.” with some unclear words in between, indicating a possible connection to a Nigerian Army unit. Military formations often use numbers to organize and designate units.

Further investigation Fact Check Desk confirmed that the individuals in the video were personnel from the 144 BN. The video documented an intercontingent football match during peacekeeping operations to commemorate a special day in The Gambia.

In conclusion, our correspondent categorically debunks the claim that the individuals in the video were Zamfara football club players armed for a match. The video actually captures Nigerian soldiers participating in a football match during a peacekeeping mission in The Gambia.