Law and Order

Court remands five for attempting to sell 8-day-old baby for N30m in Kano

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Kwana Hudu has ordered the remand of five people for allegedly attempting to sell an eight-day-old baby for N30m.

The suspects, Kabiru Ibrahim Sauna, Musa Ismail, Hadiza Ibrahim, Ismail Musa and Isyaku Lawan, were accused of contracting one Hadiza Ibrahim, a resident of Sabon Gari in Fagge LGA, to get a newborn baby of not more than eight days for them, promising to give her N30m.

The prosecutor, Aliyul Abideen, read the charges against them.

However, the first and second defendants pleaded not guilty, while the third, fourth and fifth pleaded guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor pleaded with the court to fix a date for sentencing the defendants that pleaded guilty.

The Khadi, Malam Nura Yusuf Ahmad, ordered their remand in prison and adjourned the case to October 26, 2023.(www.naija247news.com)

