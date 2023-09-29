Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

CBN will spend $3bn loan to stabilise economy

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 29, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has said that the $3bn emergency loan-for-crude oil secured in August would be deployed to stabilise the naira. This was disclosed at the 136th National Economic Council meeting held on Thursday.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, at the end of the NEC meeting stated thus:

“So, we are very confident and we still believe very strongly that with the plan that will come out and with all these items that have been listed on the improvement of revenue, the $3bn shall be useful to us down the line.”

“The $3bn that was taken in order to stabilise the naira. As you have seen we have a new team at the CBN and the new team that is just coming in is asking for a little bit of time in order to work out the modalities.

“It is one thing to take the loan it is another to plan the process of the stabilisation because it’s going to take a while.

“The CBN governor was just confirmed a few days back and he started rolling out his plans of what to do.” (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Unknown Gunmen set Imo Lawmaker house ablaze
Next article
Democracy Has Caused Serious Crisis In Africa Says Nigeria’s Ex President, Goodluck Jonathan
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira depreciates against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian currency depreciated against the...

Femi Adesina Denies Saying Buhari Regretted Some Decisions Made As President

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 29,2023. Ex-aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina,...

Stock market decline further, All Share Index down by 0.31%

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Thursday...

Democracy Has Caused Serious Crisis In Africa Says Nigeria’s Ex President, Goodluck Jonathan

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 29,2023. Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, said Africans no longer...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira depreciates against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian currency depreciated against the...

Femi Adesina Denies Saying Buhari Regretted Some Decisions Made As President

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 29,2023. Ex-aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina,...

Stock market decline further, All Share Index down by 0.31%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
September 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Thursday...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights