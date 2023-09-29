Burkina Faso Holds Four Officers in Custody Following Foiled Coup

Burkina Faso has reported the detention of four officers, a day after the military government declared the prevention of a coup attempt. According to military prosecutor Ahmed Ferdinand Sountoura, these individuals are suspected of being involved in a “conspiracy against state security,” as stated in an AFP-sourced statement.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Additionally, two others are currently “on the run” according to the same statement. The junta, late on Wednesday, revealed that the intelligence and security services had successfully thwarted the coup attempt the previous day.

The military government has expressed its commitment to thoroughly investigate this plot and bring it to light. This incident occurred nearly a year after junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore took power in Burkina Faso on September 30, 2022. This marked the second coup in eight months, driven in part by discontent over the government’s inability to combat a jihadist insurgency that originated in neighboring Mali in 2015.

The military prosecutor has called upon anyone with information that can assist in revealing the truth to come forward and testify. In response to rumors of a coup circulating on social media, thousands of Traore supporters took to the streets of the capital, Ouagadougou, on Tuesday to “defend” him.

Traore himself expressed his determination to lead the transition safely via social media and criticized attempts to hinder the process. French-language news outlet Jeune Afrique, which had recently published articles about tensions within the military, faced suspension of its print and online operations in Burkina Faso.

The Burkinabe government accused the news outlet of attempting to “discredit” the military. This incident follows previous attempts to destabilize state institutions and recent arrests of soldiers charged with plotting against the ruling junta.

Burkina Faso, a landlocked and impoverished nation, has been grappling with Islamist insurgencies since 2015, leading to significant civilian and military casualties and a dire internal displacement crisis. Traore, who assumed power in September 2022,