“Asian Stocks Rebound Slightly from 10-Month Low, Rate Concerns Persist”

Asian stocks have made a modest recovery from their 10-month low, although concerns about rising interest rates continue to weigh on investor sentiment. The broader Asia-Pacific index, excluding Japan, saw a slight 0.59% increase but remains close to its recent low point. This decline marks the worst quarterly performance in a year, with a 5% drop recorded for the July-September period, similar to the previous year’s 13.6% decline during the same timeframe.

In specific markets, Japan’s Nikkei was down by 0.10%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 0.21%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index increased by 0.64%. Chinese markets were closed due to a holiday and will remain on break the following week.

Attention is now focused on China’s property sector, particularly after China Evergrande Group reported an investigation into its founder for suspected “illegal crimes.” Additionally, economic data indicates steady growth in the U.S. economy for the second quarter, with signs of acceleration in the current quarter. However, concerns loom, including the possibility of a government shutdown and an ongoing strike by auto workers, which could impact the outlook for the remainder of 2023.

The recent surge in Treasury yields, reaching 16-year highs, has cast a shadow over the stock market, alongside the Federal Reserve’s recent hawkish stance. In Asian trading hours, the 10-year Treasury yield slightly retreated from its peak, standing at 4.589%. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin expressed support for the central bank’s decision to maintain rates, with uncertainty regarding future monetary policy changes.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar index eased slightly to 106.10 but remained near its 10-month high of 106.84 earlier in the week. The index has seen a 2.4% increase this month and is set for its second consecutive month of gains. The Japanese yen approached the 150 level against the dollar, which could trigger intervention by Japanese authorities.

In Japan, core inflation slowed for the third consecutive month in Tokyo, largely due to declining fuel costs, providing some relief for the fragile economic recovery. Meanwhile, oil prices dipped amid profit-taking and expectations of increased supply from Russia and Saudi Arabia, despite positive demand forecasts from China during its Golden Week holiday. U.S. crude stood at $91.79 per barrel, while Brent was at $95.17, down 0.22% for the day.

Gold prices faced their largest monthly drop since February, hovering near six-month lows, with spot gold trading at $1,864.70 per ounce.