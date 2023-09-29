APM Appeals to Supreme Court to Invalidate Tinubu’s Victory

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has taken its case to the Supreme Court, presenting a 10-point appeal challenging the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) and seeking the nullification of President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

In the notice of appeal filed by their new counsel, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, the APM argues that the PEPC judgment is riddled with numerous legal errors. They assert that Sections 131 and 142(1) of the 1999 Constitution are closely linked and cannot be considered solely as pre-election matters. These sections outline qualifications that are prerequisites for being elected as President.

The APM contends that their petition is not solely based on Tinubu’s nomination but primarily focuses on his contesting the presidential election without a lawful running mate. They claim that Tinubu’s election became invalid due to the withdrawal of Ibrahim Kabir Masari and the expiration of the 14-day period allowed for changing, withdrawing, or replacing candidates under Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022.

The APM further argues that the PEPC failed in its duty and jurisdiction to determine whether Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were “validly elected” to the offices of President and Vice President, as stipulated by Section 239(1) of the Constitution. According to the APM, “validly elected” encompasses meeting the qualifications specified in the Constitution, and the court erred by avoiding this critical issue through technical pre-election considerations.

Consequently, the APM urges the Supreme Court to rule in their favor by declaring that Tinubu was not qualified to contest as the presidential candidate of the APC, having violated Section 142(1) of the Constitution. They also seek a declaration that INEC’s proclamation of Tinubu as the President-elect is null and void.

Additionally, the APM requests an order nullifying all votes obtained by the APC in the February 25 presidential election and directing INEC to declare the candidate with the second-highest vote count as the winner of the presidential election.