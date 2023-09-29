“AGF Urges Organized Labor to Respect Court Order, Avoid Strike Over Fuel Subsidy”

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has called upon organized labor to honor the National Industrial Court’s June 5 order, which prohibits the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) from engaging in any industrial action regarding fuel subsidy removal and related matters. In a letter addressed to both labor organizations and Femi Falana, Fagbemi expressed his concern that their plan for an indefinite strike starting on October 3 would violate the existing court order and show a lack of respect for the court’s dignity and integrity.

The AGF has requested Falana to use his influence to encourage his clients to comply with the court’s order and leave room for ongoing negotiations among the parties to address the challenges arising from fuel subsidy removal. Fagbemi pointed out that the NLC’s statements following its National Executive Council meeting on August 31 and the joint communique issued by the Presidents of the NLC and TUC on September 26 clearly indicate that the proposed strike primarily revolves around issues related to fuel subsidy removal, fuel price increases, and related matters concerning palliatives and workers’ welfare.

He emphasized that a court order, regardless of anyone’s opinion about it, remains legally binding and enforceable until it is overturned. The AGF expressed his hope that Femi Falana would advise the labor unions on the importance of upholding the integrity of the courts and respecting court orders. He believes that by doing so, it will create an opportunity for further constructive discussions and a comprehensive and sustainable resolution of all outstanding issues related to this matter, all in the best interest of the nation.

Copies of this letter have been distributed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Chief of Staff to the President, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, and the Director General of the State Security Service.