Political parties

Afenifere criticizes Obasanjo, seeks Apologize for Oyo Traditional Rulers

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has urged former President Olusegun Obasanjo to issue an apology to the traditional rulers of Oyo State.

On September 15, Obasanjo instructed certain traditional rulers to rise and greet him during the inauguration of a road project in Oyo State. This action by the former President has generated widespread criticism in Nigeria, with many accusing Obasanjo of disrespecting the nation’s traditional institution.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Afenifere expressed its shock at Obasanjo’s conduct, likening it to that of a military commander giving orders to his troops. The group emphasized the deep respect Yoruba culture holds for traditional institutions, particularly traditional rulers, who traditionally and spiritually hold the status of deities, often referred to as “Igbakeji Orisa” (second in command to the gods).

Afenifere called for an unequivocal public apology from former President Olusegun Obasanjo to the Oyo traditional rulers, emphasizing that their tradition defines their identity. The group also recommended that royal fathers should be spared the need to stand up at public functions, as is practiced in the United Kingdom and elsewhere.

Additionally, Afenifere expressed concern about the security situation in the country and urged the Federal Government and security agencies to take more decisive and proactive measures. They advocated for efforts to engage the youth in productive activities to deter them from engaging in anti-social and inhumane activities. The group also called for swift action in addressing cases of banditry and terrorism, emphasizing that those responsible for such acts should face severe consequences.

"AGF Urges Organized Labor to Respect Court Order, Avoid Strike Over Fuel Subsidy"
"Governor Soludo Urges South-East to Rise Above Challenges and Embrace Prosperity"
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

