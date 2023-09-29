Menu
Banks & Finance

Access, GTBank, UBA, Zenith, Others to Shutdown Branches Nationwide

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian banks are expected to close their branches across the country on Monday, October 2, 2023.

This is to comply with the public holiday for Nigeria’s independence celebration announced by the federal government Bank customers are therefore advised to use all other electronic banking channels to carry out transaction.

Branches of all commercial banks, including other financial institutions, will remain closed across the country on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

