Access, GTBank, UBA, Zenith, Others to Shutdown Branches Nationwide

September 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian banks are expected to close their branches across the country on Monday, October 2, 2023.

This is to comply with the public holiday for Nigeria’s independence celebration announced by the federal government Bank customers are therefore advised to use all other electronic banking channels to carry out transaction.

Branches of all commercial banks, including other financial institutions, will remain closed across the country on Monday, October 2, 2023. (www.naija247news.com).