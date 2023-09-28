Yobe Police arrest notorious kidnap kingpin, recover deadly weapons

September 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Yobe State Police Command have arrested a notorious kidnap gang leader, Mohammed Wada, in Fune Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, September 28, 2023, said the suspect confessed to have masterminded a series of kidnapping incidents in some parts of the state.

The PPRO added that deadly weapons such as a pump action gun, two fabricated pistols and ammunition, were recovered from the suspect.

According to the spokesperson, the suspect was arrested after the command received a distress call that the kidnap gang was preparing to attack unsuspecting innocent civilians.

“Yobe State Police Command in its continued efforts to get rid of bandits and criminal hoodlums in the state succeeded in the arrest of yet another kidnapping syndicate that masterminded a series of kidnapping incidents in part of Damagum, kolere and some parts of Tarmuwa and Dapchi LGAs,” the statement read.

On 25th, September 2023 at about 1700hrs detectives from the Crack Squad responded to a distress call that a gang of bandits were seen servicing arms and ammunition in preparation to attack unsuspecting innocent civilians

“One Mohammed Wada, 35 years old of Kanda Village via Kolere Fune LGA was arrested in possession of deadly weapons: a Pump Action Gun, Two fabricated pistols and some Ammunitions of 12 bore 2.75 in the course of a raid carried out along Kyari Ngaruhu forest in Kolere. (www.naija247news.com).