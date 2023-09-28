Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Yobe Police arrest notorious kidnap kingpin, recover deadly weapons

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Yobe State Police Command have arrested a notorious kidnap gang leader, Mohammed Wada, in Fune Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, September 28, 2023, said the suspect confessed to have masterminded a series of kidnapping incidents in some parts of the state.

The PPRO added that deadly weapons such as a pump action gun, two fabricated pistols and ammunition, were recovered from the suspect.

According to the spokesperson, the suspect was arrested after the command received a distress call that the kidnap gang was preparing to attack unsuspecting innocent civilians.

“Yobe State Police Command in its continued efforts to get rid of bandits and criminal hoodlums in the state succeeded in the arrest of yet another kidnapping syndicate that masterminded a series of kidnapping incidents in part of Damagum, kolere and some parts of Tarmuwa and Dapchi LGAs,” the statement read.

On 25th, September 2023 at about 1700hrs detectives from the Crack Squad responded to a distress call that a gang of bandits were seen servicing arms and ammunition in preparation to attack unsuspecting innocent civilians

“One Mohammed Wada, 35 years old of Kanda Village via Kolere Fune LGA was arrested in possession of deadly weapons: a Pump Action Gun, Two fabricated pistols and some Ammunitions of 12 bore 2.75 in the course of a raid carried out along Kyari Ngaruhu forest in Kolere. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
LAUTECH 500 Level Students loses their lives in Osun road accident
Next article
Actress Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh Shops Casket For Mohbad
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Russia and South Sudan: Exploring Opportunities for Bilateral Cooperation

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Ultimately Russia has returned to...

Nigerian Troops destroys 34 illegal refining sites, apprehends 59 suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Troops of Operation Delta Safe,...

Actress Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh Shops Casket For Mohbad

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo...

LAUTECH 500 Level Students loses their lives in Osun road accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A group of 500-level Accounting students...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Russia and South Sudan: Exploring Opportunities for Bilateral Cooperation

Geopolitics 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Ultimately Russia has returned to...

Nigerian Troops destroys 34 illegal refining sites, apprehends 59 suspects

Security News 0
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Troops of Operation Delta Safe,...

Actress Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh Shops Casket For Mohbad

Entertainment 0
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights