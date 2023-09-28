Menu
Political parties

Wike Sacks 21 Heads Of FCTA Agencies, Companies

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

A statement by the ministry ordered the affected appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

A file photo of Nyesom Wike (Photo: Facebook/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – CON, GSSRS)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate termination of the appointments of 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCT Administration (FCTA).

Wike, in a statement by his Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, on Wednesday, ordered the affected appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

See the full statement below:

FCTA PRESS STATEMENT

The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON, has relieved the heads of the following parastatals, agencies and government companies of the FCTA of their appointments with immediate effect.

They are:

1. Group MD/CEO, Abuja investment Company Ltd

2. CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd

3. MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company

4. CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company

5. CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company

6. CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International

7. CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd

8. MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation

9. MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency

10. GM, FCT Water Board

11. DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency

12. Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board

13. Director General, Hospital Management Board

14. Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board

15. Director, FCT Scholarship Board

16. Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board

17. Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board

18. Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center

19. Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme

20. Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department

21. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

Appointments into the offices will be made in due course.

ANTHONY OGUNLEYE
DIRECTOR OF PRESS
(OFFICE OF THE MINISTER)

27/09/2023

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

