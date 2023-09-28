Wema Bank Plc, Selar partners on digital economy

September 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Wema Bank Plc has partnered Selar to empower African creatives and bridge the prevalent gaps in the creative space. Selar is Africa’s largest creator platform.

A webinar titled: “The digital economy and the future of work” has been scheduled for September 29, 2023. It is a learning and problem-solving webinar aimed at helping Africans, especially Nigerian-creators to maximise their potential and leverage available resources to transform their creativity into sustainable streams of income.

The webinar promises to illuminate the challenges and prospects that creators encounter as they navigate this exhilarating terrain. It offers invaluable insights into effectively tapping into its potential.

According to Douglas Kendyson, the C.E.O. of Selar and another speaker at the event, the dream is for the partnership to mark the beginning of a strong network of groundbreaking initiatives from both powerhouses-Wema Bank and Selar-to revolutionise the creative space in Africa and build more jobs for Africans all over the world. “I’ve been in the tech space for years now and Wema Bank has been at the forefront of innovation-from digital banking alternatives like ALAT to youth-empowering technology programmes like Hackaholics and much more-all of which have shaped the entire FinTech industry, which is why this partnership is so important to us at Selar.

This highly anticipated event would demystify the complexities of the creative space, with a distinct focus on the African context. Key speakers for the webinar include Douglas Kendyson, Solomon Ayodele, Benjamin Dada (Founder/Publisher, Benjamin Dada Blog), and Senior Manoa, one of Nigeria’s premier creators. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by creators across the African continent, the pivotal role of financial institutions in fostering the growth of the creator economy, and practical guidance for establishing and enhancing successful online businesses with digital products. (www.naija247news.com).