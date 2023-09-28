Menu
Victor Osimhen Refuses to Celebrate His Goal After Scoring For Napoli

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 28,2023.

Victor Osimhen scores for Napoli but refuses to celebrate his goal after being mocked by the club on social media

The Super Eagles striker scored in the 39th minute to double Napoli’s lead and end his four-game wait for a goal.

After scoring, Osimhen refused to celebrate his goal after he was mocked by the club on social media for missing a penalty kick during their previous game last week.

The 24-year-old’s refusal to celebrate his goal comes after he also deleted photos of himself in the Serie A side’s shirt from his Instagram account.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

