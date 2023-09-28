Victor Osimhen Refuses to Celebrate His Goal After Scoring For Napoli

Sept 28,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Victor Osimhen scores for Napoli but refuses to celebrate his goal after being mocked by the club on social media

The Super Eagles striker scored in the 39th minute to double Napoli’s lead and end his four-game wait for a goal.

After scoring, Osimhen refused to celebrate his goal after he was mocked by the club on social media for missing a penalty kick during their previous game last week.

The 24-year-old’s refusal to celebrate his goal comes after he also deleted photos of himself in the Serie A side’s shirt from his Instagram account.(www.naija247news.com)