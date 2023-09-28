TikTok Controversy: Osimhen Removes All Napoli-Related Content from Instagram

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, currently playing for Serie A club Napoli, has taken a decisive step in response to a public dispute with his club. Osimhen has deleted all photos and videos featuring Napoli’s shirt from his Instagram account.

This move comes on the heels of a contentious video posted on Napoli’s official TikTok handle, which openly mocked Osimhen for missing a penalty during a match against Bologna. The video included a high-pitched voice in the background pleading for a penalty, followed by comparisons between Osimhen and a coconut.

Despite Napoli’s recent struggles, Osimhen has managed to score three goals in six appearances at the beginning of the season. The 24-year-old striker became an icon in Naples after scoring 31 goals in all competitions last season, helping Napoli secure their first league title since 1990.

Currently, Osimhen is in negotiations for a contract extension with Napoli, as his current deal is set to expire in June 2025. He was initially signed by Napoli from Lille for 70 million euros over three years ago, a transfer that is currently under investigation by Italian authorities.

Osimhen’s agent has reacted strongly to the TikTok video, threatening legal action against Napoli. The agent, Calenda, expressed his disapproval on Twitter, calling the video unacceptable and harmful to the player’s reputation. He also mentioned the media scrutiny and fake news that Osimhen has faced recently and stated their intent to take legal action to protect Victor.

In a related development, Italian media reports have indicated that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is under investigation by prosecutors in Rome. The investigation revolves around allegations of falsely inflating the transfer value of four players who were sold to Lille as part of Osimhen’s transfer deal.

Napoli currently occupies the seventh position in Serie A, trailing league leaders Inter Milan by seven points. They have won just two of their first five domestic matches in the current season.