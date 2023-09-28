Menu
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

"Three Dies, Five Others Injured in Osun lone accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least three persons lost their lives while five others sustained injuries in a lone accident on Osogbo-Ilobu highway on Thursday morning.

The Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamasia, in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, in Osogbo, said the accident involved a white Mazda commercial vehicle.

Benamasia said that the accident which occurred near Ojutu bridge on Ilobu highway, claimed the lives of two male and one female, while five other passengers sustained injuries.

He attributed the cause of accident to excessive speed which led to loss of control by the driver of the Mazda vehicle.

“Three persons lost their lives in the lone accident while the remaining five others have been taken to Osun State Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

“We commend other sister security agencies, the Nigeria Police and members of the vigilance group with the O-Ambulance services for their quick response,” Benamasia said.

He said the command had handed over to the police three cell phones recovered from the scene of the accident.

Benamasia advised motorists to always be safety conscious and learn to obey stipulated speed limit to make lives and the road safer in the state. (www.naija247news.com).

