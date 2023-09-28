Menu
Politics & Govt News

SDP rues violent attack on supporters, demands investigation

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 28,2023.

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, has called on security agencies to promptly investigate the attacks against their supporters in the Eastern Senatorial District of Kogi State.

The Director, New Media, Muri/Sam Campaign Council, Isaiah Ijele⁩ made the call in a statement made available to DAILY POST on Thursday morning.

Responding to a viral social media video showing brutal attacks against supporters purportedly loyal to the SDP, Ijele noted that such cruel acts of violence, which have repeatedly marred Kogi State political landscape in the past, gravely threaten the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

Ijele stated that the police and other authorities must take all necessary steps to prevent acts of politically motivated violence and refrain from issuing inflammatory statements that could incite similar attacks or deter people from expressing support to political parties of their choice.

Throwing more light on the alleged recent attack on their supporters, Ijele said, “in the last 48 hours, this attack was carried out twice in Ajiolo Ojaji in Dekina Local Government where a serving Senator from Kogi East hails from.

We don’t want a similar situation in Ochadamu where a woman was burnt alive and was tagged as ‘retaliatory attack’ as no life is worth the ambition of any politician. Same incident was carried out last night at Ugwolawo in Ofu Local Government”.

According to him, security authorities must also urgently launch a thorough, independent and impartial investigation into those assaults and ensure that the perpetrators were brought to justice.

Ijele added that security agencies must also fully respect and protect the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly in the lead up to, during and after the upcoming election.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

