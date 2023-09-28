Menu
Search
Subscribe
Religion

Prophet Fufeyin gives N10m scholarship to late MohBad’s son

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 28,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a heartwarming display of compassion and generosity, Warri, Delta State-based Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has offered N10 million scholarship to Liam Aloba, the five-month-old son of late Nigerian musician, Promise Oladimeji Aloba, a.k.a MohBad.

The social media became abuzz with the donation of N10 million to the late Mohbad’s family when a delegation apparently from Fufeyin visited the Lagos home of Mohbad.

The death of the Nigerian singer has raised dust for weeks now given the circumstances leading to his death.

Meanwhile, social media platforms erupted with praises and commendations for the revered spiritual leader, with numerous prominent figures and netizens expressing their appreciation for his benevolent gesture.

X (formerly Twitter) users, including prominent figures took to their accounts to laud Prophet Fufeyin’s act of philanthropy. Many described it as a shining example of true leadership, empathy, and love for fellow citizens.

@nnekajim tweeted, “I’m beyond impressed with Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s donation to Mohbad’s son. This is what true leadership and empathy look like.”

@imolenizationtv, a mother herself, shared, “As a mother, I can only imagine how grateful Mohbad’s family must be feeling right now. Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s contribution will go a long way towards securing the future of Mohbad’s son. 10 million naira is no small money in Nigeria now oo.”

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s act of kindness not only highlights the power of compassion but also serves as a reminder of the positive impact individuals can have on society when they extend a helping hand.

Naija247News aptly summarised the sentiments of many with their tweet: “The world needs more people like Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. His contribution to Mohbad’s family will undoubtedly change their lives for the better.”

In a world often filled with challenges and uncertainties, acts of kindness like this one continue to inspire hope and demonstrate the potential for positive change. Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s actions have not only touched the lives of the recipients but also ignited a collective appreciation for the power of compassion in making the world a better place.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
How Obaseki Sidelined Deputy From Executive Council Meetings, Asked Shaibu To Drop Governorship Ambition
Next article
Presidential Election: Afenifere Backs Obi’s Decision To Appeal Tribunal Judgment
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FMAFS distributes 14,633 hybrid coconut seedlings to farmers in five states

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and...

NLC strike: Stock your home with food, others – Labour Party tells supporters

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 28,2023. The Labour Party has urged its supporters across...

Biden appoints two Nigerian-Americans as advisers

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 28,2023. United State of America President Joe Biden has...

Graduate of Ambrose Ali University, Attempts Suicide Over Withheld Results

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Graduate of Ambrose Ali University,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FMAFS distributes 14,633 hybrid coconut seedlings to farmers in five states

Agriculture 0
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and...

NLC strike: Stock your home with food, others – Labour Party tells supporters

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 28,2023. The Labour Party has urged its supporters across...

Biden appoints two Nigerian-Americans as advisers

Regions 0
Sept 28,2023. United State of America President Joe Biden has...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights