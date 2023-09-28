Presidential Election: Afenifere Backs Obi’s Decision To Appeal Tribunal Judgment

Sept 28,2023.

The Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere has doubled down on its support for Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

The group disclosed that it is backing the decision to appeal the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) judgment that affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s election.

Recall that the court dismissed Obi’s petition and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar, challenging the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the presidential election.

Days after Obi filed an appeal at the Supreme Court, Afenifere expressed support for the former Anambra State governor’s move.

Reacting to the development, the group said it will not deviate from the principles of fairness, equity and justice that informed its decision to support Obi

In a communique after a meeting held at its leader Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s Ogun residence on Tuesday, the group said it “remains convinced and undeterred on the just principles with which we agreed to support Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

“In line with our disagreement with the judgment of the Court of Appeal on the 2023 elections, we support a further appeal to the Supreme Court in the interest of the nation.”

It also faulted the court’s “pronouncements that the INEC is at liberty to return to the manual collation of election results and all the primitive electoral brigandage associated.

“Neither is it true with our political structure that Nigeria is now a 37-state federation as the Court of Appeal erroneously pronounced.”

Afenifere further maintained that “no person or group of persons shall hold the reins of power except in the proven interest of a fair, equitable, inclusive and thus united Nigeria in their peaceful, prosperous and harmonious diversity.”(www.naija247news.com)