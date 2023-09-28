Power Tussle! Atiku Plans Fresh Suit Against Tinubu Over Chicago Academic Record

Sept 28,2023.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is making plans to file a motion to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s plea for Chicago State University not to release privileged documents in his academic records.

Atiku’s Special Adviser on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, confirmed this to Punch.

According to Shaibu, the legal team had up to 48 hours to respond to the motion in the US court.

Atiku had earlier secured an order for CSU to make the president’s academic records available to his legal team.

A magistrate, Jeffrey Gilbert, had last week ordered Tinubu’s alma mater to provide all relevant and non-privileged documents to the applicant within two days.

Atiku is currently challenging the victory of the former Lagos State governor at the 2023 presidential poll and his recent affirmation by an election petition court in Nigeria.

The documents sought by the PDP candidate, through his counsel, Angela Liu, include the record of admission and acceptance at the university, dates of attendance including degrees, awards, and honors attained by the former governor of Lagos State at the university, among others.

But as the deadline given by Gilbert drew nearer on Thursday, Tinubu’s lawyers approached Maldonado, arguing that the earlier decision by Gilbert needed to be reviewed by a district judge.

The request for a review and delay of the order till Monday was eventually granted by the US district judge.(www.naija247news.com)