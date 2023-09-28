Menu
Police arrest man with fake Naira notes in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A man identified as Ifeanyi was apprehended in the FESTAC area of Lagos state for being in possession of fake 1,000 Naira notes, totalling over 100,000 Naira.

Ifeanyi, who is a resident of the Isheri Whitesand area in Afolabi Street, claimed this was the first time he would be engaging in such illicit activity. He confessed that he was caught while attempting to finalise a different transaction at a Point of Sale booth, adding that he is a businessman involved in selling shoes at the Trade Fair market.

He claimed that the fake Naira notes were given to him by one Sunday who instructed him to deposit the money into an account using a POS machine.(www.maija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

