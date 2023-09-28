NLC strike: Stock your home with food, others – Labour Party tells supporters

Sept 28,2023.

The Labour Party has urged its supporters across the country to stock their homes with necessary items ahead of the proposed indefinite strike by organized labour.

Naija247News reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, may be shutting down the country’s economy on October 3 to press home their demands for better working conditions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the Labour Party leadership also declared support for the proposed indefinite strike.

According to the party, President Bola Tinubu’s administration does not care about the hardship bedevilling the nation following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The party lamented that the economic reality of the country has led to the withdrawal of some students by parents who are unable to remit their children’s school fees.

Part of the statement reads, “The party fully supports the resolution of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, to embark on an industrial action slated to commence on Tuesday, October 3rd.

“Labour Party is surprised that the government claims that it has removed subsidies on petroleum products and that it now generates over a trillion naira monthly, yet finds it difficult to address workers’ demands.

“Daily, Nigerians are subjected to harsh economic realities where the inflation rate is nearing 30 per cent, where a dollar is sold above N1000, and where per capita income has depreciated.

“Many families are withdrawing their wards from schools over a hike in school fees, while criminal activities are surging daily.

“We think the Nigerian workers have shown enough patience and understanding. We are also using this medium to inform all our members and supporters to stock their homes with their necessary needs, ahead of a long-drawn mass action until victory is ascertained. No retreat, no surrender.(www.naija247news.com)