Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

NLC strike: Stock your home with food, others – Labour Party tells supporters

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 28,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Labour Party has urged its supporters across the country to stock their homes with necessary items ahead of the proposed indefinite strike by organized labour.

Naija247News reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, may be shutting down the country’s economy on October 3 to press home their demands for better working conditions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the Labour Party leadership also declared support for the proposed indefinite strike.

According to the party, President Bola Tinubu’s administration does not care about the hardship bedevilling the nation following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The party lamented that the economic reality of the country has led to the withdrawal of some students by parents who are unable to remit their children’s school fees.

Part of the statement reads, “The party fully supports the resolution of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, to embark on an industrial action slated to commence on Tuesday, October 3rd.

“Labour Party is surprised that the government claims that it has removed subsidies on petroleum products and that it now generates over a trillion naira monthly, yet finds it difficult to address workers’ demands.

“Daily, Nigerians are subjected to harsh economic realities where the inflation rate is nearing 30 per cent, where a dollar is sold above N1000, and where per capita income has depreciated.

“Many families are withdrawing their wards from schools over a hike in school fees, while criminal activities are surging daily.

“We think the Nigerian workers have shown enough patience and understanding. We are also using this medium to inform all our members and supporters to stock their homes with their necessary needs, ahead of a long-drawn mass action until victory is ascertained. No retreat, no surrender.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Biden appoints two Nigerian-Americans as advisers
Next article
FMAFS distributes 14,633 hybrid coconut seedlings to farmers in five states
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FMAFS distributes 14,633 hybrid coconut seedlings to farmers in five states

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and...

Biden appoints two Nigerian-Americans as advisers

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 28,2023. United State of America President Joe Biden has...

Graduate of Ambrose Ali University, Attempts Suicide Over Withheld Results

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Graduate of Ambrose Ali University,...

Kwankwaso Will Remain Serial Loser in Presidential Elections – Ganduje

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 28,2023. National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FMAFS distributes 14,633 hybrid coconut seedlings to farmers in five states

Agriculture 0
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and...

Biden appoints two Nigerian-Americans as advisers

Regions 0
Sept 28,2023. United State of America President Joe Biden has...

Graduate of Ambrose Ali University, Attempts Suicide Over Withheld Results

Education 0
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Graduate of Ambrose Ali University,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights