Nigeria’s Tax Reforms Target Wealthy Individuals to Address Revenue Shortfall

Nigeria is set to revamp its tax system with a focus on redistributing the tax burden to affluent citizens while concurrently reducing corporate taxes. This initiative is a key component of President Bola Tinubu’s comprehensive economic reforms, aiming to raise the nation’s tax revenue from its current 11% of GDP to 18% within three years. Additionally, the government is contemplating a tax amnesty program to foster compliance.

According to Taiwo Oyedele, the leader of a panel appointed by President Tinubu to spearhead these changes, the objective is to ensure that “the wealthy contribute their fair share, while safeguarding the interests of the less fortunate.” Oyedele also mentioned plans to lower the corporate income tax rate, which currently stands at over 40%, in order to stimulate business growth. This new rate would be benchmarked against Nigeria’s global counterparts.

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, has long grappled with the challenge of widespread tax evasion, with a vast income disparity between the wealthy minority and a majority living in extreme poverty.

The nation’s tax-to-GDP ratio significantly lags behind the average of 34% observed among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member countries. Alarmingly, of the 4 million registered firms in Nigeria, fewer than 250,000 actively fulfill their tax obligations, and just a fraction of the 41 million registered individuals pay income tax, according to Oyedele.

One of the hurdles in Nigeria’s tax system is the complex web of overlapping tax jurisdictions at the local, state, and federal levels, allowing the affluent to evade taxation. Additionally, the plethora of nearly 70 different taxes adds further intricacy to the system.

Oyedele expressed determination to streamline the tax structure, reducing the multitude of taxes to single digits. “We have identified the top eight taxes, which contribute 99% of our tax revenue, and we will retain them while eliminating the rest,” he explained.

For Nigeria, enhancing tax collection is critical to mitigating the persistent gap between government spending and revenue, despite the country’s substantial oil wealth. Public debt has surged nearly eight-fold since 2015, reaching 87.4 trillion naira ($112.6 billion) in 2022, with debt servicing consuming a staggering 96% of government revenue.

In a bid to encourage compliance and alleviate old debts, the government is considering implementing a tax amnesty program. Oyedele believes that such an initiative, coupled with improved tax monitoring, will motivate individuals to meet their tax obligations, thus bolstering the nation’s revenue stream.