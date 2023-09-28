Naira Closes at N994/$1 in the Parallel Market

September 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira appreciated against Dollar at the parallel market segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Wednesday, with its value strengthening against the Dollar.

The value of the Naira improved against the greenback in the black market during the trading day by N5 to close at N994/$1, in contrast to Tuesday’s closing price of N999/$1.

Similarly, the local currency appreciated against the US Dollar in the P2P on Wednesday by N7 to quote at N1,013/$1 compared with the preceding day’s exchange rate of N1,020/$1.(www.naija247news.com).