LAUTECH 500 Level Students loses their lives in Osun road accident

September 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A group of 500-level Accounting students from Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, have died in a fatal accident.

The terrible accident happened on Wednesday evening, as the students were returning from a visit to Erin-Ijesa Waterfall in Osun State.

The calamity struck on the Ilobu-Okinni-Osogbo road in Osun State, where the bus transporting them suddenly caught fire, engulfing the vehicle in flames.

As of the time of filing this report, the exact cause of the accident remains unknown.

The incident has sent ripples of grief throughout the university and beyond.

Mr. Lekan Fadeyi, the Public Relations Officer of LAUTECH, confirmed the tragic occurrence but could not provide specific details regarding the number of lives lost in the accident.

”I can confirm to you that there was an accident while some students passed on, but I have not gotten the details of their identities.

Also, the Students’ Union President of the institution, Anuoluwa Adeboye while speaking on the phone with this medium said the students organised an excursion to Erin-Ijesa Waterfall after their first semester exam as part of their activities as final year students.(www.naija247news.com).