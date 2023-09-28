Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

LAUTECH 500 Level Students loses their lives in Osun road accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A group of 500-level Accounting students from Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, have died in a fatal accident.

The terrible accident happened on Wednesday evening, as the students were returning from a visit to Erin-Ijesa Waterfall in Osun State.

The calamity struck on the Ilobu-Okinni-Osogbo road in Osun State, where the bus transporting them suddenly caught fire, engulfing the vehicle in flames.

As of the time of filing this report, the exact cause of the accident remains unknown.

The incident has sent ripples of grief throughout the university and beyond.

Mr. Lekan Fadeyi, the Public Relations Officer of LAUTECH, confirmed the tragic occurrence but could not provide specific details regarding the number of lives lost in the accident.

”I can confirm to you that there was an accident while some students passed on, but I have not gotten the details of their identities.

Also, the Students’ Union President of the institution, Anuoluwa Adeboye while speaking on the phone with this medium said the students organised an excursion to Erin-Ijesa Waterfall after their first semester exam as part of their activities as final year students.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG Declares Oct 2 Public Holiday
Next article
Yobe Police arrest notorious kidnap kingpin, recover deadly weapons
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Russia and South Sudan: Exploring Opportunities for Bilateral Cooperation

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Ultimately Russia has returned to...

Nigerian Troops destroys 34 illegal refining sites, apprehends 59 suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Troops of Operation Delta Safe,...

Actress Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh Shops Casket For Mohbad

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo...

Yobe Police arrest notorious kidnap kingpin, recover deadly weapons

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Yobe State Police Command have arrested...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Russia and South Sudan: Exploring Opportunities for Bilateral Cooperation

Geopolitics 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Ultimately Russia has returned to...

Nigerian Troops destroys 34 illegal refining sites, apprehends 59 suspects

Security News 0
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Troops of Operation Delta Safe,...

Actress Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh Shops Casket For Mohbad

Entertainment 0
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights