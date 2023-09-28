Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Increased export will stop Naira from further depreciation – NEPC

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), says that improved export remains the solution to the free fall of the Naira to the dollar.

The Executive-Director of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak, said this at a news conference heralding the Council’s second National Conference on Non-Oil Exports.

According to Yakusak, with increased export from Nigeria, the Naira will gain value at the international market.

“The only way the Naira will stop falling is through increased exports.

“When you export, you add value and your currency gains weight,” he said.

Yakusak said that the need to increase the country’s export capacity necessitated the NEPC to organise the second National Conference on non-oil exports.

According to him, the conference, with the theme “Building a Sustainable National Economy through Non-Oil Exports”, is scheduled from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5 in Abuja.

“It is expected to bring stakeholders from the public and private sectors to brainstorm on ways to further improve the country’s export capacity,’’ Yakusak said.

He added that the theme of the event reinforces the need to keep the conversation on the revitalisation of the economy on the front burner.

“Expediency dictates that the vagaries and vulnerabilities around oil which has placed uncertainties on what future it beholds, means that Nigeria must seek other ways of diversifying her economy.

“In this regards, consistent stakeholder engagement, using the conference as a pivot for galvanising policy makers, economic pundits, development partners and more importantly, the exporting community is key to proffering solutions to some of the challenges affecting the sector.

“This is especially in the area of trade facilitation, access to affordable finance and the issue of infrastructural deficit,’’ Yakusak said. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Police arrest man with fake Naira notes in Lagos
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Police arrest man with fake Naira notes in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man identified as Ifeanyi was...

Nigeria’s Tax Reforms Target Wealthy Individuals to Address Revenue Shortfall

Naija247news -
Nigeria is set to revamp its tax system with...

Naija247news -
Wealthy Nigerians Targeted in Tax Mix to Curb Revenue...

Russia and South Sudan: Exploring Opportunities for Bilateral Cooperation

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Ultimately Russia has returned to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police arrest man with fake Naira notes in Lagos

CrimeWatch 0
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man identified as Ifeanyi was...

Nigeria’s Tax Reforms Target Wealthy Individuals to Address Revenue Shortfall

Revenue and Taxation 0
Nigeria is set to revamp its tax system with...

Top Stories 0
Wealthy Nigerians Targeted in Tax Mix to Curb Revenue...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights