Revenue and Taxation

IMF advises Nigeria, others on eliminating tax exemptions

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The International Monetary has advised Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African countries to focus on eliminating tax exemptions and mobilise domestic revenue to reduce their fiscal deficits.

It said this was a better approach than reducing fiscal expenditure which could be detrimental to economic development. The lender stated this in a paper titled, ‘How to avoid a debt crisis in Sub-Saharan Africa.’

IMF stated thus:

“Sub-Saharan African countries tend to rely excessively on expenditure cuts to reduce their fiscal deficits. Although this may be warranted in some circumstances, revenue measures, like eliminating tax exemptions or digitalising filing and payment systems, should play a greater role.

“Mobilising domestic revenue is less detrimental to growth in countries where initial tax levels are low, whereas the cost associated with reducing expenditures is particularly high given Africa’s large development needs. While difficult to achieve, large and rapid increases in revenue have been observed in some countries like The Gambia, Rwanda, Senegal, and Uganda, which relied on a mix of revenue administration and tax policy measures.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Verified by MonsterInsights