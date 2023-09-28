Menu
”I tried getting help for Mohbad and paying for his ‘brain scans’—Naira Marley

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

September 28, 2023.

Naira Marley has revealed that himself and his friend, Sam Larry, never had an encounter with Mohbad.

He added that he had psychlogical issue and he helped with brain scans and wanted helping with treatment but he insisted that his parents will take care of him.

He also suggested traveling out but he needed someone he trusted to go with him because he was forgetting his lyrics, account number, phone number and even his songs.(www.naija247news.com).

