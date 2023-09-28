Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Equity market extends downtrend, All Share Index drops by 0.34%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The equity market on Tuesday closed on a bearish note as downtrend extended to four straight sessions.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.34% to settle at 66,652.17 points from the previous close of 66,882.64 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.34% to close at N36.479 trillion from the previous close of N36.605 trillion, thereby shedding N126 billion.

An aggregate of 364 million units of shares were traded in 7,018 deals, valued at N4.5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed balanced as 22 equities appreciated in their share prices against 22 that declined.

Percentage Gainers

Consolidated Hallmark insurance and Cornerstone Insurance led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N1.10 and N1.65 from the previous close of N1.00 anD N1.50 resectively.

UPDCREIT and BETAGLASS also grew their share prices by 9.86% and 9.85% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Conoil, FTN Cocoa and OANDO top the list of price decliners by shedding 9.99%, 9.95% and 9.81% to close the day at N80.20, N1.72 and N9.65 from their previous closes of N89.10, N1.91 and N10.70 respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCOR traded about 50 million units of its shares in 761 deals, valued at about N784.9 million.

TRANSCORP traded about 48.5 million units of its shares in 508 deals, valued at N291 million.

UBA traded about 45.7 million units of its shares in 547 deals, valued at N787 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Court to rule on late gospel singer, Osinachi’s husband’s no case submission October 17
Next article
Naira Closes at N994/$1 in the Parallel Market
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Closes at N994/$1 in the Parallel Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira appreciated against Dollar at...

Court to rule on late gospel singer, Osinachi’s husband’s no case submission October 17

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 28,2023. Justice Njideka K. Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital...

IMF advises Nigeria, others on eliminating tax exemptions

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The International Monetary has advised Nigeria...

SDP rues violent attack on supporters, demands investigation

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 28,2023. The Social Democratic Party, SDP, has called on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Closes at N994/$1 in the Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira appreciated against Dollar at...

Court to rule on late gospel singer, Osinachi’s husband’s no case submission October 17

Law and Order 0
Sept 28,2023. Justice Njideka K. Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital...

IMF advises Nigeria, others on eliminating tax exemptions

Revenue and Taxation 0
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The International Monetary has advised Nigeria...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights