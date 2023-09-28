Ebonyi State Governorship Petition Dismissed by Tribunal

The Ebonyi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, situated in Abuja, has handed down its verdict, unanimously dismissing the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate. Led by Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, the three-member panel declared the petition lacked merit, offering a detailed explanation for their decision.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The tribunal found the petition insufficient in establishing that Francis Nwifuru, the gubernatorial candidate, maintained PDP membership when he contested the March 18 governorship election. Additionally, the tribunal dismissed a similar petition brought forward by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its candidate, Benard Odoh, contesting Nwifuru’s victory.

The tribunal’s decision to strike out the petitions rested on the claim that the petitioners failed to demonstrate that Nwifuru, the second respondent, was ineligible to run for the governorship position at the time of the election. The tribunal supported its ruling with substantial evidence indicating that Governor Nwifuru had officially resigned from the PDP.

Moreover, the tribunal held that the petitioners should have pursued their concerns about party membership in the appropriate legal forum, emphasizing that it lacked the authority to address pre-election matters. The tribunal further asserted that only an aspirant participating in the primaries of the third respondent had the right to challenge the second respondent’s membership status.

The petitioner had alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) erroneously declared Nwifuru as Governor. The APGA gubernatorial candidate argued that Nwifuru was ineligible to contest the election, citing his position as Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party instead of the All Progressives Congress, under which INEC declared him Governor.