Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Bandits Kill Six, Injure Four Others In Fresh Southern Kaduna Attack

By: Naija247news

Date:

The bandits were said to have invaded the community at about 7pm and immediately opened fire on two houses, during which they killed six people and injured four others.

A combination of file photos of the map of Kaduna State and a gun recovered from crime suspects.
No fewer than six people have been killed and four others injured after bandits attacked Takanai community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The police authorities in Kaduna State are yet to confirm the incident, but the president of Atyap Community Development Association, Sam Achi told Channels Television that the attack occurred on Tuesday night few metres away from a military checkpoint and close to Ungwan Juju, the village of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

He said the bandits invaded the community at about 7pm and immediately opened fire on two houses, during which they killed six people and injured four others.

Achi further explained that the bandits operated for over an hour and left before the arrival of troops that were stationed close to the community.

The Atyap president, however, called on the government and security agencies to step up efforts in addressing the protracted security challenges in Southern Kaduna.

