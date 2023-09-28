Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Amrabat Backs Man Utd To Do ‘Something Big’ After Troubled Start

By: Naija247news

Date:

Manchester United’s Moroccan midfielder #04 Sofyan Amrabat warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on September 23, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sofyan Amrabat believes Manchester United can still do “something big” this season after the Morocco midfielder helped his troubled side get back on track.

Amrabat impressed on his first start for the club as he filled in at left-back before switching to his preferred midfield role during Tuesday’s League Cup third-round win against Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old played a key role in the 3-0 victory at Old Trafford, lifting some of the pressure on the team after a dismal start to the campaign.

After an injury delayed his debut following his transfer deadline-day arrival from Fiorentina, Amrabat finally came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Burnley before starting against Palace.

Those victories have changed the mood at the club after United lost four of their opening six matches in a season for the first time since 1986.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amrabat is confident that Erik ten Hag’s men have the talent to put their shaky start behind them and enjoy a successful season.

“I have a lot of confidence because I see that we have so much quality,” he said.

“I think it was a bit unlucky with the injuries we had. Of course for every team it’s difficult if you have a lot of injuries.

“We have a fantastic coach, we have fantastic fans, so I believe that we can do something big.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Nigeria Loses AFCON 2027 Hosting Rights To Kenya, Uganda And Tanzania

Linked with several clubs last season after impressing for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, Amrabat was keen to reunite with Ten Hag after playing for the Dutchman at Utrecht.

“A lot of clubs, a lot of speaking, talking, but for me it was clear I wanted Manchester United,” he said.

“It was long months for me, difficult months for me, but at the end it’s nice on the last day that I signed here and that I’m here is now the most important thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

United reportedly paid £8.6 million ($10.4 million) to sign Amrabat on loan for the season, with the deal including the option to trigger a permanent move.

“It was a dream of mine. Since I was a child I worked for this every day and to be here is a dream, it’s fantastic,” he said.

“I hope we have a fantastic season, I hope we can win something and then later we will see what will happen.”

AFP

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bandits Kill Six, Injure Four Others In Fresh Southern Kaduna Attack
Next article
Ukraine To Boycott All UEFA Competitions Featuring Russian Teams
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Closes at N994/$1 in the Parallel Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira appreciated against Dollar at...

Equity market extends downtrend, All Share Index drops by 0.34%

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The equity market on Tuesday closed...

Court to rule on late gospel singer, Osinachi’s husband’s no case submission October 17

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 28,2023. Justice Njideka K. Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital...

IMF advises Nigeria, others on eliminating tax exemptions

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The International Monetary has advised Nigeria...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Closes at N994/$1 in the Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira appreciated against Dollar at...

Equity market extends downtrend, All Share Index drops by 0.34%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
September 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The equity market on Tuesday closed...

Court to rule on late gospel singer, Osinachi’s husband’s no case submission October 17

Law and Order 0
Sept 28,2023. Justice Njideka K. Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights