Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Air Force Bombs IPOB Camps In Imo, Anambra

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Nigerian Air Force has bombed camps housing members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its paramilitary wing,  Eastern Security Network (ESN)

Air Force spokesman Gabriel Gabkwet, in a statement on Wednesday, said several strikes were carried out on Tuesday at separate locations of the two eastern states.

He identified the locations as Mother Valley Orsumughu in the Nnewi South Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State and Aku Ihube in the Okigwe LGA of Imo State.

Prior to the operation, Gabkwet said troops had received intelligence of the planned disruption of civic activities across the South-East by the terrorists

The operation, he said, was made possible following collaboration with ground troops and other security agencies that targeted locations believed to house some arms and ammunition of the militants.

“The strikes hit the target and were deemed successful following the ball of fire, fleeing terrorists at the location as well as feedback received,” the statement read.

“Efforts by the NAF and other security agencies at ensuring all Nigerians, irrespective of where they reside, are safe and free to conduct their activities without fear or being threatened will continue.

“While the determination of the security agencies is unwavering, the support of all Nigerians to the security agencies remains critical to defeating these criminal elements whose only intent is to sow fear and division among the citizenry,” the statement read.

