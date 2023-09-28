Menu
Actress Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh Shops Casket For Mohbad

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 28, 2023.

Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo are seen shopping for the casket of late Afrobeat star, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Recall that the corpse of the late ‘KPK’ crooner was exhumed last week for an autopsy by the Lagos State Police, following the controversy surrounding the death.

In a video shared on social media, Iyabo disclosed that Tonto paid for the casket but they got some of the burial items, including a casket, for free.

“A visit to EBONY VAULT IKOYI in preparation for General MOHBAD’s befitting burial…The Ceo of @ebonyfuneralng gave us a free casket, a free hall, a huge discount for the vault, a free pall bearers, a free horns men, 2 fresh wreaths, 2 wreath bearers, a horse carriage. Thanks to my sister @tontolet,” she wrote.

Iyabo and Tonto said they would not stop fighting for justice for the musician who died under controversial circumstances.(www.naija247news.com).

