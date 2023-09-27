Why Over 4,000 Nigerians Remain Detained Abroad, Minister reveals

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has shed light on the persistent issue of inmates in custodial centers across Nigeria. He clarified that a significant number of individuals find themselves in these facilities due to their inability to meet various fines imposed by judges and magistrates.

Tunji-Ojo shared this insight during a meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, in his Abuja office. According to his adviser, Alao Babatunde, the minister expressed concern over the situation, revealing that more than 4,000 inmates are detained solely because they cannot pay their fines.

He further highlighted that a substantial portion of the 79,000 total inmates are still awaiting trial, with over 70% falling into this category. To address this issue, Tunji-Ojo emphasized the need to explore non-custodial alternatives as outlined in the Correctional Service Act, believing that this approach could reduce the inmate population by approximately 40%.

In addition to discussing the detention issue, the minister called upon the European Union to assist Nigeria in deploying technology to enhance border management within the country. He underscored the importance of addressing crime and migration challenges in Nigeria for the greater benefit of the entire African continent.