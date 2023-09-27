Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Why Over 4,000 Nigerians Remain Detained Abroad, Minister reveals

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has shed light on the persistent issue of inmates in custodial centers across Nigeria. He clarified that a significant number of individuals find themselves in these facilities due to their inability to meet various fines imposed by judges and magistrates.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Tunji-Ojo shared this insight during a meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, in his Abuja office. According to his adviser, Alao Babatunde, the minister expressed concern over the situation, revealing that more than 4,000 inmates are detained solely because they cannot pay their fines.

He further highlighted that a substantial portion of the 79,000 total inmates are still awaiting trial, with over 70% falling into this category. To address this issue, Tunji-Ojo emphasized the need to explore non-custodial alternatives as outlined in the Correctional Service Act, believing that this approach could reduce the inmate population by approximately 40%.

In addition to discussing the detention issue, the minister called upon the European Union to assist Nigeria in deploying technology to enhance border management within the country. He underscored the importance of addressing crime and migration challenges in Nigeria for the greater benefit of the entire African continent.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Pastor Isaac Oyedepo Appointed National Youth Pastor of Living Faith Church Worldwide’s Youth Arm”
Next article
Why youths stand for Mohbad in death by Owei Lakemfa
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

A note to Ajuri Ngelale by Etim Etim

Naija247news -
It is a bit of a risk to advise...

The North and Tinubu’s appointments by Lasisi Olagunju

Naija247news -
Not knowing when to complain is a problem. That...

How Nigeria’s courts became ‘the lost hope of the common man’ by Chidi Odinkalu

Naija247news -
When Ogbonnaya Ukeje died in Lagos two days after...

Why youths stand for Mohbad in death by Owei Lakemfa

Naija247news -
Emerging musician, 27-year-old Ilerioluwa Aloba alias Mohbad passed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

A note to Ajuri Ngelale by Etim Etim

Opinion 0
It is a bit of a risk to advise...

The North and Tinubu’s appointments by Lasisi Olagunju

Opinion 0
Not knowing when to complain is a problem. That...

How Nigeria’s courts became ‘the lost hope of the common man’ by Chidi Odinkalu

Opinion 0
When Ogbonnaya Ukeje died in Lagos two days after...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights