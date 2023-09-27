Menu
Unknown Gunmen kill man, shoot his two siblings and kidnap their mother in Kwara

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed one AbdulRasheed Alafara and shot two of his siblings before abducting their mother in Kwara State.

The incident occurred at about 10:00 pm on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in Alalubosa community, Okoolowo, Asa Local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the AK-47 wielding kidnappers, who were about six in number, invaded the community shooting sporadically. Many residents who were sitting outside during scampered to safety.

According to report, the gunmen initially shot Alafara in the leg before he was macheted to death while trying to escape.

The other two victims, Semiat Mukaila and Abdullahi, siblings of the deceased, are said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital for gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, Abdullahi, told Daily Trust that the gunmen operated for about 30 minutes.

“It was the vigilantes who later confronted them, killing one during an exchange of gunfire,”

“They abducted our mother, killed my brother and seriously injured two other siblings. Our father, who is the Magaji, escaped. But it was the vigilantes who responded swiftly to our call that shot one dead and rescued our mother

“We called the police around 10:00 pm on Tuesday but they only came around 10:00 am today (Wednesday) several hours later,” he added.

Abdullahi called on the government to equip the vigilantes to improve the security situation in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident, adding that “a team of policemen were already at the scene.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

