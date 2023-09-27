Menu
Time To Sanction Wike Has Come, He Has Touched The Tiger’s Tail – Atiku’s Camp

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 27,2023.

For daring to call for the expulsion of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, the camp and political associates of the former vice president has moved against Nyesom Wike, asking the NWC to discipline him.

They described Wike as a serial betrayal who formed the group of five governors that committed series of anti party activities against the PDP during the February 25 presidential election.

Director of Research and Documentation of the PDP Presidential Campaign, Dr. Pedro Obasike said,

“Wike coming out to ask for the expulsion of the number one leader of the party and the presidential flag bearer of the party and the recipient of the mandate of the Nigerian people as declared in INEC’s submission that we won 21 states and asking Atiku to be expelled from the party, Wike has crossed the red line and now, he should be ready. He has all the money to fight us back because we are coming at him like a thousand bricks.

“He has unleashed the dogs of war and we will not sit back and watch him ride rough over the party and majority of Nigerians like he did for 8 years over the humility of the Rivers people. That can no longer suffice”.

He also challenged Wike to publish his bank account when he assumed office as a governor and after his eight years tenure as the governor of Rivers state.

According to Obaseke, “Wike is a member of the APC, a sitting Minister of an APC government. Wike openly campaigned against the PDP. You see, by their fruits, we shall know them. By all intents and purposes, Wike is not a member of the PDP’ .

“If you remember clearly, just a few months to the election, Barrister Nyesom Wike, then the governor of Rivers State ran to the court to get an injunction to preclude and stop the PDP from expelling him from the party. If he was so untouchable and bigger than the entire party machinery, why did he do that? Whether we like it or not, Wike is Satan lieutenant.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

