Terrorists Kills Six in Fresh southern Kaduna Attack

Terrorists Kills Six in Fresh southern Kaduna Attack

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Terrorists have reportedly killed six persons in the Takanai community of Atyap Chiefdom in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night, September 26, 2023, barely five days after gunmen attacked a village in Kaura, killed a woman and kidnapped two of her children.

The acting Secretary to the District Head of the Community, Mr. Samson Markus, who confirmed the sad incident to Punch on Wednesday, said the terrorists invaded the village at around 7:pm and opened fire, killing four people in the same compound while two in another family.

According to Markus, two children were also victims of the deadly attack.

“We were going about our normal businesses when we heard gunshots, we thought it was the military at first until we saw it was the Fulanis who came in from Zango Urban,” Markus alleged.

Before the military arrived, they had succeeded in killing six persons, including 2 children.

“The arrival of the military was what scared them, and they took to their hills and left the community. It’s unfortunate this kind of sad incident continues to happen in our villages when we thought normalcy had returned”

“We appeal to the government and the military to redouble their efforts and declare war against these terrorists who invaded villages and killed innocent people,” Markus added. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

