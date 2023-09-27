Suspected killers of POS operator arrested in Ekiti

September 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Thirteen suspected cult members fingered in the alleged killing of a POS operator, Olasunkanmi Joseph and carted away his N3.5m in Ado-Ekiti have been arrested by the Ekiti State Police Command.

Recall that Olasunkanmi was killed at Irona Roundabout in Ado Ekiti in broad daylight on Thursday, April 6, 2023, while returning from a bank.

The suspects were paraded at the command headquarters at the weekend alongside 16 others arrested for various criminal offences such as kidnapping, impersonation, and attempted murder.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the suspected cultists were arrested following credible tip-off that they were planning another robbery attack from their hideout.

The suspects confessed to being members of the Supreme Eiye Confraternity cult group in Ikere-Ekiti and had been involved in robbery attacks and kidnapping.

According to the PPRO, the AK-47 rifle recovered from the suspects is part of the arms used to kill the POS operator.

“On the 15/09/2023 at about 09:30hrs, based on a credible tip off that some suspected cultists who usually rob innocent citizens of their valuables were planning another armed robbery attack from their hideout in Ikere-Ekiti, the Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) immediately mobilized to the scene and arrested one Adewumi Gbenga a.k.a PASU, Samson Gideon, Ogundare Tobi, Adamolekun Lekan, Olanipekun Daniel a.k.a FINEST, Daramola Tope, Mayowa Ojo, Alaba Ayobami, Aremo Olatunji Oladele, Adebayo Peter and Abiodun Bosede,” Abutu stated.

“Upon search, one AK-47 rifle was recovered from the suspects. Investigation revealed that the suspects partook in the attack and setting ablaze of Afao Divisional Police Headquarters, Ikere-Ekiti during the ENSARS protest in 2020 and carted away the AK-47 rifle amongst other arms and valuables from the station

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to be members of the supreme Eiye Confraternity cult group in Ikere-Ekiti

“Intensified efforts by the RRS operatives led to the arrest of one Ojo Àlaba, Omotoso Sunday and Alabi Babatunde. It was revealed that the AK-47 rifle is part of the arms used to rob one Olasunkanmi Joseph of the cash sum of three million, five hundred thousand naira(#3,500,00:00) at Irona roundabout, Ado-Ekiti on 06/04/2023 where the victim was killed on the spot

“Further finding showed that one of the arrested suspects, ADEWUMI GBOYEGA a.k.a PASU, who is a drug Baron and present leader of Supreme Eiye Confraternity, masterminded the kidnapping of one Falana Opeyemi on 11/07/2023 in Ikere-Ekiti whose whereabouts remains unknown till date. Effort is underway for the arrest of other fleeing suspects and recovery of other possible stolen arms and ammunition”.(www.naija247news.com).