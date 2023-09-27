Menu
“Sue Kemi Olunloyo if her allegations are false” – VeryDarkMan dares Mohbad family

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

September 27, 2023.

Content creator, VeryDarkMan has dared the family of Wunmi, the wife of Mohbad to sue journalist Kemi Olunloyo is her allegations are false.

Recall that Kemi Olunloyo has been alleging that the child of Wunmi, Mohbad’s wife does not belong to the artist but another person in the Marlian record label.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, she already has the report of the DNA test for the child hence demanding Wunmi come out and disclose the man who fathered her child.

Amidst the banter online, VeryDarkMan has taken to his page to dare Wunmi and her family to sue Kemi Olunloyo if her allegations about the paternity of the child is false. He added that if truly the child of Mohbad belongs to Sam Larry, he might be the main suspect in Mohbad’s death.(www.naija247news.com).

