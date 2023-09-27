Menu
Sanwo-Olu Gives Traders Two Days Ultimatum To Evacuate Railway Tracks 

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 27,2023.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has warned traders along railway tracks to evacuate their goods within two days.

During a visit to the Agege station of the Red Line Rail Project on Wednesday, the governor addressed some traders, saying that the rail way was not a market place and he did not want any loss of lives.

He said, “This is not a market. It is government road for transportation. I’m giving you two days to leave this place because we’re coming to clear everything next week.

“You can’t trade here at all. That is why I came to tell you myself. I want all of you out of here.

“We have spent a lot on this place for transportation. Trains will be passing here almost every ten minutes and I don’t want lives to be wasted.(www.naija247news.com)

