Politics & Govt News

Releasing Nnamdi Kanu Will End Sit-At-Home, Boost S’East Economy” – Group Tells Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 27,2023.

A group, the Rescue Nigeria Global Network (RNGN), has urged the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to end sit-at-home and boost socio-economic development of the South-East.

Global Coordinator of RNGN, Dr Michael Chukwujekwu said the Federal Government should consider releasing Kanu to stop criminal groups from using his continued detention as an excuse to perpetuate crime and insecurity in the zone.

Chukwujekwu said in a statement from the United Kingdom that it had become pertinent for the Federal Government to urgently intervene to benefit the nation’s economy.

He expressed displeasure over the inability of government to release the IPOB leader, saying that many lives and property have been lost due to his continued detention.

Quote

“Pathetically, Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has ended, yet Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not released notwithstanding the court’s ruling.

“If the executive made her claims and passed the responsibility of releasing Nnamdi Kanu to the Judiciary and the judiciary had played their role by granting judgement for his release, should the Legislators at the NASS also need to play their own role too?

“Nigeria is at the point where rule of law should not be ignored; the country needs to proactively release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Inaction could seem enabling the sit-at-home, obviously, a sabotage to the business, education, industry, economy and development of the South-East and Nigeria.

“Could the way forward for Nigeria, South-East (Ndigbo) be to tackle this main issue about sit-at-home that leads to destruction of life and properties, as well as business, and end it?

“In doing the needful, could we be avoiding the chance for another person rising even if Simon Ekpa is silenced,”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Time To Sanction Wike Has Come, He Has Touched The Tiger's Tail – Atiku's Camp
5 Reasons Why Tinubu Does Not Want Chicago University To Hand Over Academic Records to Atiku
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

