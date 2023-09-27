Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Police Arrest Enugu Man For Raping Friends Wife

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 27, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Enugu State Police Command of Oji-River Division have arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Gabriel Gibson for raping his friend’s wife.

The suspect who is also known as Ogidi was alleged to have committed the act in his friend’s house on August 18 by 5am.

He was arrested a few days later by Police operatives.

The Spokesman of the state Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe in a statement said that further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

“The suspect was arrested on 21/08/2023 at about 10am, by Police Operatives serving in Oji-River Police Division.

“His arrest was due to the receipt of a report alleging that suspect who is a friend of her husband, on 18/08/2023 at about 5am, came to their house in the absence of her husband and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“The case is undergoing further investigation,” the statement reads.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NLC, TUC declare indefinite strike from October 3
Next article
Man who killed DPO arrested in Rivers
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kano Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints 94 Special Assistants

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 27,2023. The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has...

Man who killed DPO arrested in Rivers

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Rivers State Police command said...

NLC, TUC declare indefinite strike from October 3

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and...

Oshodi-Apapa: You can’t evict us, truck drivers, touts dare Sanwo-Olu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 27,2023. DESPITE the ultimatum by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kano Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints 94 Special Assistants

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 27,2023. The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has...

Man who killed DPO arrested in Rivers

CrimeWatch 0
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Rivers State Police command said...

NLC, TUC declare indefinite strike from October 3

Nigeria 0
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights