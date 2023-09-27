Menu
Peter Obi Felicitates With Muslims On Eid-El Maulud Celebration

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 27,2023.

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, has sent a goodwill message and felicitation to Muslim faithful in the country as they mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Obi asked the Muslims to use the period to reflect and seek Prophet Mohammed’s intercession on the many challenges of the country.

Obi said, “I heartily felicitate all the Muslim faithful in Nigeria as they celebrate the Eid-El-Maulud, to honour the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad. The ceremony once again provides us an opportunity for sober reflections as we seek the prophet’s intercessions for divine intervention on the many challenges facing our nation on all fronts.”

While he highlighted some of the challenges bedevilling the country such as extreme poverty, high rate of unemployment and high level of insecurity, Obi also enjoined the Muslims to pray for lasting peace in the country and extend “brotherly love” to fellow countrymen and women.

“Nigeria has continued to contend with many challenges, some of which are obvious disunity among the people, extreme poverty, a high rate of unemployment and a high level of insecurity.

“Let us, today, pray for lasting peace in our nation, and in keeping with the Holy Prophet’s teachings, continually extend brotherly love to our countrymen and women, especially the poor, in our midst irrespective of their tribe or religious beliefs,” Obi stated.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

