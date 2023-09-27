“Pastor Isaac Oyedepo Appointed National Youth Pastor of Living Faith Church Worldwide’s Youth Arm”

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, the second biological son of David Oyedepo, the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has assumed the role of the National Youth Pastor for the Youth Alive Fellowship (YAF), the youth wing of the church. This significant appointment was officially announced by YAF on their Facebook page, expressing their anticipation of Pastor Isaac leading the youth congregation to new heights of success.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo succeeds Pastor David Nwabueze, who has been reassigned to LFC Nasarawa state. His journey as a pastor within the Living Faith Church began with his ordination by American preacher Kenneth Copeland in May 2007. Over the years, he has shepherded congregations in different locations, including Winners Chapel International in South Africa, Maryland United States, and Lokogoma, Abuja, before being redeployed to the headquarters at Canaanland Ota.

Pastor Isaac is happily married to Ayomitide Omogbadegun, and they have been blessed with children. His educational background includes graduation from Oral Roberts University in the United States. Meanwhile, his elder brother, David Jnr, currently serves as the Resident Pastor of Faith Tabernacle at the LFC Headquarters in Ota.