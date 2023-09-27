Menu
Search
Subscribe
Church News

“Pastor Isaac Oyedepo Appointed National Youth Pastor of Living Faith Church Worldwide’s Youth Arm”

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, the second biological son of David Oyedepo, the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has assumed the role of the National Youth Pastor for the Youth Alive Fellowship (YAF), the youth wing of the church. This significant appointment was officially announced by YAF on their Facebook page, expressing their anticipation of Pastor Isaac leading the youth congregation to new heights of success.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo succeeds Pastor David Nwabueze, who has been reassigned to LFC Nasarawa state. His journey as a pastor within the Living Faith Church began with his ordination by American preacher Kenneth Copeland in May 2007. Over the years, he has shepherded congregations in different locations, including Winners Chapel International in South Africa, Maryland United States, and Lokogoma, Abuja, before being redeployed to the headquarters at Canaanland Ota.

Pastor Isaac is happily married to Ayomitide Omogbadegun, and they have been blessed with children. His educational background includes graduation from Oral Roberts University in the United States. Meanwhile, his elder brother, David Jnr, currently serves as the Resident Pastor of Faith Tabernacle at the LFC Headquarters in Ota.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
The Supreme name of Jesus (2) by Gabriel Agbo
Next article
Why Over 4,000 Nigerians Remain Detained Abroad, Minister reveals
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

A note to Ajuri Ngelale by Etim Etim

Naija247news -
It is a bit of a risk to advise...

The North and Tinubu’s appointments by Lasisi Olagunju

Naija247news -
Not knowing when to complain is a problem. That...

How Nigeria’s courts became ‘the lost hope of the common man’ by Chidi Odinkalu

Naija247news -
When Ogbonnaya Ukeje died in Lagos two days after...

Why youths stand for Mohbad in death by Owei Lakemfa

Naija247news -
Emerging musician, 27-year-old Ilerioluwa Aloba alias Mohbad passed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

A note to Ajuri Ngelale by Etim Etim

Opinion 0
It is a bit of a risk to advise...

The North and Tinubu’s appointments by Lasisi Olagunju

Opinion 0
Not knowing when to complain is a problem. That...

How Nigeria’s courts became ‘the lost hope of the common man’ by Chidi Odinkalu

Opinion 0
When Ogbonnaya Ukeje died in Lagos two days after...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights